Ex-Ireland international believes FAI should consider Robbie Keane if Stephen Kenny is sacked

Former Republic of Ireland international Stephen Elliott believes Robbie Keane should be considered as the national team’s next manager if Stephen Kenny is sacked.

Kenny has come under increased scrutiny after Saturday night’s shock defeat to Luxembourg in the World Cup qualifiers but he remains confident in his position.

The FAI has also publicly backed Kenny, who is still waiting for his first win as Irish boss, although the pressure will only intensify if the results don’t begin to support his encouragement of a more expressive style of play in the national team.

Stephen Elliott, who earned nine caps for Ireland, has suggested that former teammate Robbie Keane ought to be in the running to replace Kenny if he is relieved of his duties.

“Robbie Keane was phenomenal all the same,” Elliott tweeted in response to Ireland’s record goalscorer’s career tally.

“If The FAI were to look at changing managers (which they most likely are not after today’s announcement) then surely he would have to be in the mix.”

Keane remains employed by the FAI, who are reportedly in talks with the former striker over a potential resolution to his contract situation.

Elliott came in for some criticism for his comment on Keane’s candidacy although he explained his stance to one follower.

Elliott responded: “My thinking is he is already on the payroll. Would be an easy & cheaper option rather than having to pay someone new? He could potentially inspire young players with a bit of experience alongside him?

“That said S Kenny should be at least giving the full campaign to get it right.”

Keane was named Ireland’s assistant manager in 2018, to work under Mick McCarthy, but he was deemed surplus to requirements when Kenny took over and appointed Keith Andrews and Damien Duff to his coaching staff – the latter of which has since stepped away from his role.

Read More About: Republic of Ireland, robbie keane, Stephen Elliott, stephen kenny