Sean Maguire admits frustrations over past few years after signing Preston extension

Sean Maguire has put pen to paper on a contract extension with Preston North End.

A two-year extension with Preston will keep Sean Maguire at the club until at least 2023 and he hopes to fire his club to the Premier League this time around after multiple frustrating campaigns.

The Republic of Ireland international has revealed how the fans played a huge role in convincing him to extend his stay at Deepdale by an additional two years.

“It was a very easy decision,” Maguire told iFollow PNE. “I have loved my last three years here at the club; playing out here at Deepdale and away from home with the following we take with us and the fans have made a massive impact on the decision I have made.

“I love the lads, the manager and the staff and I am absolutely delighted to get it done.

💬 "It was a very easy decision."@Seani_Maguire_ was delighted to extend his stay at Deepdale after signing a contract extension. ➡️ https://t.co/AN5UFN5Bd4 #pnefc pic.twitter.com/jZPGEXhfcJ — Preston North End FC (@pnefc) August 14, 2020

“I am over the moon to get the contract done and now I can crack on for the season.

“It is going to be a shorter pre-season; we usually have six or seven weeks to prepare, but the boys have come back in great nick and shape and we are really looking forward to the season starting.”

Maguire, 26, believes that he can improve on what he admits was a disappointing goalscoring campaign last time around, when Preston finished four points outside the play-off positions.

The striker, who has eight Irish caps to his name, feels that his growing passion for the area will result in a more fruitful season in front of goal when the next Championship season gets underway.

Maguire continued: “Enjoying your football on the pitch is something I have done in the last three years and enjoying life off the pitch is just as important. I live in the area, just outside the city centre.

“We are very settled here. The family love coming over to watch the games and hopefully now I can bring it all together and help the club reach its goals.

“We have been in touching distance in the last three years and it has been a little bit frustrating, but we will be looking to start like we did last year and be a bit more consistent. We need to try and make the top six this year and that’s what we’ll be trying to do.”

