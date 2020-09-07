Quiz: Name every Irish Player of the Year since 2000

Can you name every recipient of the Irish Player of the Year award since 2000?

When we say ‘Irish Player of the Year’, we mean the winner of the Senior International Irish Player of the Year award according to the FAI website.

There are some repeat winners in the bunch but you only have to name them once.

It should be pointed out that no award ceremony was held in 2003 so no winner is named on the FAI website.

We’ve given you five minutes to name every Irish player of the year this century.





Best of luck, feel free to challenge your friends and if you manage to get 100 per cent, let us know how quickly you completed the quiz.

And if the quiz doesn’t display for you correctly, click here.

