Mark Travers gets round of applause from teammates after stunning double save in training

Mark Travers could be in for a hugely important season.

As he continues to develop, Mark Travers will hope to begin challenging for the No. 1 spot for both Bournemouth and the Republic of Ireland.

The sale of Aaron Ramsdale to Sheffield United could result in more opportunities for Travers, who has been showing what he’s capable of while training with Ireland.

While Travers is likely to play understudy to first choice Irish ‘keeper Darren Randolph, the Cherries stopper is still brimming with confidence going into Ireland’s upcoming Uefa Nations League clashes with Bulgaria and Finland.

Travers, 21, came up with two stunning saves back-to-back in one of Stephen Kenny’s final training sessions before his first game in charge of Ireland on Thursday night.

First reacting with unfathomable speed to a power header that looked destined to find the back of the net, Travers leaped back up to his feet and got down well to his left hand side and parried a powerful shot wide of the post.

When all of your teammates applaud, you know that save was an absolutely worldie of the highest order. 🔥 Stop scrolling and watch.@marktravers40 omg#COYBIG | #BULIRL🇮🇪

The back-to-back feats of agility and reaction time prompted Travers’ teammates to direct a warm round of applause in his direction, with praise such as “Mark, that’s incredible. Well done!” captured on the FAI Twitter account.

One person who will not have been surprised by Travers’ showcase of skill is the man who gave the Maynooth man his senior club debut.

Former Bournemouth midfielder Mark Molesley was manager of non-league Weymouth when he brought Travers in on a short loan deal in 2017 and watched him score on his debut.

Speaking to the Dorset Echo recently, Molesley sang Travers’ praises.

“Mark Travers, you could tell from day one – what an ability,” Molesley said.

“I don’t think I had ever been that close to a goalkeeper with that talent before and that potential. It’s such exciting times seeing players like that.

“When he came into Weymouth I was absolutely delighted again because he was so young at the time but absolutely no doubt about throwing him in. He was fantastic for us.”

