Bohs Unveil Incredible Jack Charlton Mural At Dalymount Park

Bohemians have unveiled a stunning mural paying tribute to Jack Charlton.

Charlton passed away at the age of 85 last weekend and tributes have been pouring in for the legendary Republic of Ireland manager ever since.

Charlton is particularly beloved in this part of the world due his heroics in guiding the Republic of Ireland to the quarter-finals of Italia ’90.

And on Tuesday afternoon, Bohemian FC unveiled an incredible mural, painted by local man Niall O’Lochlainn.

“We’re delighted to unveil this very special mural to our collection at Dalymount Park where Jack played & managed,” Bohs’ tweet read.

pic.twitter.com/Qj6J2QkHvd — Bohemian FC 🔴⚫ (@bfcdublin) July 14, 2020

“RIP Jack, an Englishman who became an Irishman & brought joy to all corners of the island in darker days. Mural local artist/sound head Niall O’Lochlainn.”

Charlton brought his Irish side to Dalymount Park on multiple occasions; taking part in friendly matches with Israel, France and Morocco as well as several training sessions at the Dublin stadium.

Due to Charlton’s popularity around Ireland, we can likely expect a number of League of Ireland clubs to follow Bohemians’ lead and dedicate stadium features to Big Jack.

Meanwhile, thousands of fans have signed a position to erect a statue of Charlton outside the Aviva Stadium as a mark of respect to the honorary Irishman.