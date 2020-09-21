Gavin Bazunu rewarded for incredible performance on loan at Rochdale

Gavin Bazunu has wasted no time in showing what he’s capable of during his loan spell with Rochdale.

Sent on loan by Manchester City to collect first-team experience, Gavin Bazunu has recently been entrusted with a starting role for Rochdale and the Irish youngster is already displaying glimpses of his remarkable talent.

Bazunu, 18, put in an incredible performance to ensure his side kept a clean sheet against Portsmouth on Sunday with one of his finest saves being showcased by his Rochdale’s Instagram account.

Bazunu needed catlike reflexes to keep the ball out of his net, prompting the match commentator to note: “Gavin Bazunu producing absolute heroics to keep the score level here.”

The above was one of many saves that earned the youngster a place in the League One Team of the Week.

“It was really good,” Bazunu said after the game. “Obviously I’m really happy with the clean sheet.

“I thought we played really well in the first half. I think we really dominated the game and then in the second half, towards the end, we picked up a few injuries.

“I thought we did really well as a team to defend and stay in it. Disappointed that we couldn’t get the three points but I felt we did really well and we just have to kick on from this.”

Bazunu was added to Man City’s Champions League squad after the post-lockdown restart but he had yet to make an appearance for his parent club before he was offered out on loan this summer.

Bazunu joined City in 2019 from Shamrock Rovers for £500,000 and he signed a new contract last month that will keep him at the Etihad until 2024.

It is hoped working alongside fellow Irishman Brian Barry-Murphy at Rochdale will aid his development from prospect to Premier League goalkeeper.

Read More About: gavin bazunu, Manchester City, Republic of Ireland, Rochdale