Daryl Murphy has returned to his roots with a move to Waterford.

Waterford Football Club confirmed on Monday afternoon that former Republic of Ireland international Daryl Murphy has returned to the club he represented from 2002 to 2005.

Murphy, 37, revealed that he always wanted to close out a storied career with his hometown club and while uncertain if he will be able to line out against St. Patrick’s Athletic on Friday, the forward is hoping to prove his fitness sooner rather than later.

“It’s great to be back, It was always in the back of my mind to finish my career here. I’m delighted and looking forward to getting stuck in,” Murphy told WaterfordFC.ie.

“I’m not too sure if I’ll feature against Pat’s, I don’t want to get stuck in and rush back when I might not be fully able for it. Training is tough and hopefully all going well, I’ll be able to get stuck in soon.”

Murphy spent last season with Bolton Wanderers but was released at the end of June.

The centre-forward has made 32 appearances for the Republic of Ireland and retired two years ago with three international goals to his name.

With his physical presence, Murphy is sure to cause some problems for League of Ireland defenders over the coming months.

“He’s a massive, massive signing,” said Waterford boss John Sheridan. “Every club in the country would be delighted to have someone of Daryl’s calibre at their club. His attitude and professionalism speaks for itself.

“I’m hoping he can impart some of his knowledge of the game on this dressing room and give the lads a much-needed boost. As I’ve said, we’ve a good bunch here capable of competing at the top end. Some results and decisions haven’t gone our way but we’re working on changing that now.”

