Daryl Horgan is expected to leave Hibernian in the coming days.

After two years in Edinburgh, Daryl Horgan is set to make a move to an English club according to Hibs manager Jack Ross.

Horgan, 28, was left out of Hibs’ squad for Sunday’s defeat to Aberdeen and the question of the Irishman’s absence was posed to Ross in the aftermath of the game.

“Daryl Horgan isn’t involved today as it is likely he will move on from the club in the next few days,” Ross explained to Sky Sports.

"We weren't able to train and of course it affects team selection" Hibernian manager Jack Ross reflects on Alex Gogic missing today's game after an indicative positive test for Covid-19

“It’s something that has been potentially on the horizon for the last couple of weeks. So it was important we addressed that by bringing Jamie [Murphy] in.”

Horgan made the move from Dundalk to Preston North End in 2016 and made 44 appearances for the Championship side before his switch to Hibs in 2018.

The Galway-born winger played 80 times for Hibs but has been linked with a move away from Easter Road this summer.

Ross added: “Daryl is most likely going to return to England so we had to go about finding a replacement and a creative wide player.”

It’s rumoured that Horgan is the subject of considerable interest from Wycombe Wanderers this summer and reports suggest that a deal is close to completion.

Horgan has made six appearances for the Republic of Ireland since his 2016 call-up.

The four-time League of Ireland Premier Division winner made his senior international debut on 28 March, 2017 in a friendly defeat against Iceland.

He has been left out of Stephen Kenny’s first Irish squad for the upcoming Uefa Nations League games against Bulgaria and Finland.

It’s a busy day for Irish Daryls on the move as it was confirmed earlier this afternoon that former Republic of Ireland forward Daryl Murphy had returned to hometown club Waterford FC after being released by Bolton Wanderers in June.

