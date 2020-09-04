Adam Idah tells English commentators how to pronounce his name

Adam Idah has done English commentators a favour by clarifying the pronunciation of his surname.

The Sky Sports commentators struggled with his name throughout his debut for the Republic of Ireland and Adam Idah has now responded to calls to let them know how to pronounce his surname.

Idah made his first start for Ireland against Bulgaria on Thursday night, when a late Shane Duffy header rescued a draw in Stephen Kenny’s first match in charge of the national team.

And with a bright future ahead of the Norwich forward, he will hope that commentators learn how to properly pronounce his name sooner rather than later.

For some reason, English commentators find it hard to come to terms with the pronunciation of the names of a number of Irish players and not even 300 games for Wolves can get commentators to say ‘Matt Doherty’ correctly.

Idah’s fellow Corkman, Conor Hourihane, is well aware that his name is commonly mispronounced and he even offered a reward to a BBC 5 Live Sports reporter if he managed to successfully change how his surname is said in England.

After being asked whether it’s pronounced ‘who-ri-han’ last year, the Aston Villa midfielder made it very clear.

“No, it’s ‘How-rih-han’,” he kindly explained.

'People have been getting it wrong for 10 years!'

— BBC 5 Live Sport (@5liveSport) August 2, 2019

“Pronounce it like a ‘W’, like — like, ‘How are ya’. How-rih-han!

“It’s been the same for, obviously, years and years — 10 years since I’ve been in England — so if you change it, I’ll buy you a bottle of wine or something.”

Who knew that the pronunciation of surnames would prove to be the biggest issue for Irish footballers moving to England?

