Stephen Kenny has said that Troy Parrott will return to the Republic of Ireland matchday squad to face Luxembourg at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Saturday night after been omitted from the 23-man selection against Serbia.

Parrott, 19, was one of four Ireland players excluded from the final matchday squad as Ireland were ultimately defeated 3-2 by Serbia.

Stephen Kenny on Troy Parrott.

However, Kenny confirmed that Parrott, currently on loan at League One side Ipswich Town from Tottenham Hotspur, will return to the squad.

“Troy Parrott comes into the picture,” Kenny told reporters on Friday in his pre-match press conference.

“Troy knows how highly I regard him and I think he is finding his way at the moment in elite football.

“He has been terrific for all the international teams and for me as Under-21 manager he was outstanding.”

However, Kenny did not confirm whether goalkeeper Mark Travers would start in goal against Luxembourg. The 21-year-old Bournemouth ‘keeper conceded three goals against Serbia.

“I’m not picking the team at the moment, we’re not going to confirm whether anyone is in or out.

“I haven’t picked the team and it wouldn’t be fair to do it in the media as the players are not aware of the team quite yet. I don’t think it would be fair to do that.”

Meanwhile, Kenny confirmed that Aaron Connolly will miss Saturday night’s World Cup qualifier through injury.

“To be honest, everyone else is fully fit, bar Aaron,” said Kenny.

“They’re in good form, they trained well this morning, a really good session and everyone is looking forward to the game.”

