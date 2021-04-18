Filippo Giovagnoli has reportedly left Dundalk

Jim Magilton is set to take temporary charge of Dundalk.

Filippo Giovagnoli and Giuseppe Rossi have left Dundalk, according to reposts. The Louth side are now seemingly seeking a new management team, following the departure of Shane Keegan earlier this week.

Jim Magilton, who is the club’s sporting director, is set to take charge of Dundalk for Tuesday’s league game away to Derry City. The club have yet to confirm the departures of Italian coaches Giovagnoli and Rossi.

Giovagnoli leaves Dundalk.

LMFM Sport have reported that the two Italian coaches have followed Keegan out of the club.

For Dundak’s 1-1 draw with St Patrick’s Athletic on Saturday evening, Jim Magilton was named as interim manager. The former Ipswich Town manager, however, remained in the stand for the game at Oriel Park.

Giovagnoli and Rossi were on the sideline for the game, and reportedly told the Dundalk players on Sunday morning that they were leaving the club.

Giovagnoli was a surprise choice to succeed Vinny Perth last summer, as the Italian had no track record of coaching at senior professional level. He also did not hold the Uefa pro-license, which is required to be a manager in the League of Ireland.

Dundalk.

After helping the team reach the group stages of the Europa League last year, this season has not gone well so far for Dundalk or Giovagnoli. The Lillywhites two points from their first five games this season.

Following the 1-1 draw with St Pat’s, Magilton said the club would have more information about the coaching situation over the coming days.

“We will clarify everything in the next few days, I promise you that,” he said.

