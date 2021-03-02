IHRB release statement after video emerges allegedly showing Irish jockey sitting on a dead horse

Share and Enjoy !

Irish trainer Gordon Elliott was temporarily banned by the British Horseracing Authority on Monday pending a dead horse photo inquiry.

The Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board say they are ‘aware of further social media content circulating’ after a video emerged that allegedly shows an Irish jockey sitting on a dead horse.

The video comes after the British Horseracing Authority temporarily banned Gordon Elliott from entering horses into British races while the IHRB investigate an image that showed the Irish trainer posing on a dead horse.

On Monday night, a short clip of a man climbing on top of a horse emerged on social media.

In the eight-second clip, the man can be seen with at least two other people in the footage, with laughter heard as he poses as if he is riding the animal.

“The Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board are aware of further social media content circulating and the matter is under investigation,” read a statement from the IHRB on Tuesday morning.

The Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board are aware of further social media content circulating and the matter is under investigation. — IHRB (@ihrb_ie) March 2, 2021

Elliott was temporarily banned on Monday following the image of the trainer posing on a dead horse.

Elliott later apologised, describing the incident as a ‘moment of madness’.

“Whether alive or dead, the horse was entitled to dignity,” the trainer told the Racing Post.

British horseracing acts over Gordon Elliott image ➡️https://t.co/A9penWS2Jj — BHA Press Office (@BHAPressOffice) March 1, 2021

“A moment of madness that I am going to have to spend the rest of my life paying for and that my staff are suffering for.”

“When your world starts crumbling in front of you, it’s a scary place to be.

“I just hope people can understand how truly sorry I am and find some way to forgive me for what I have done.

“I can guarantee that this will never happen again to any animal, alive or dead.”

Share and Enjoy !

Read More About: Horse Racing