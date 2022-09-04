De Bromhead family pay tribute to 13-year-old Jack after tragic passing

Jack de Bromhead family statement.

The De Bromhead family have paid tribute to 13-year-old Jack, after the young jockey tragically lost his life on Saturday.

In a post on RIP.ie, Jack De Bromhead’s father Henry, a leading horse racing trainer, and mother Heather gave a wonderful description of a young man whose life has been devastatingly cut short.

Jack passed away after an incident at Glenbeigh races in Co. Kerry on Saturday evening.

Jack de Bromhead tribute.

“On September 3rd we said goodbye to our extraordinary, beautiful 13 year old son, Jack,” begins the statement.

“A one-of-a-kind child who touched all our lives in the best way possible – he will be forever present in our lives. Always cherished, always loved, frozen in time with a beautiful young soul. He was an amazing son who told us he loved us every day – an over-brimming heart of loyalty, empathy, patience, pluck, courage and how he made us laugh!

“Not only the perfect, funny, loving son but also an incredible, loving brother to our beautiful daughters, his twin sister Mia and his little sister, Georgia. He always had their back and was fiercely loyal and kind. Our hearts are truly broken.

“He made so many friends wherever he went and they felt his special, unique and loyal touch on their lives too. We ask that they please celebrate and love him as we know he would have wished.

“Jack has lived so many more years than the thirteen – he filled every moment of his days, always busy, forever curious grasping at life and new interests. The passion he had for his family and friends extended to all his hobbies and interests – too many to fit into 13 years and certainly too busy to spend more than a minute more than he had to in the classroom!

Jack de Bromhead has the inside track on wondermare Honeysuckle. pic.twitter.com/Pljq5RFrn6 — RTÉ Racing (@RTEracing) April 29, 2022

“It started with his work on the farm, the tractor, the cattle, the ponies and horses. He was a passionate expert on them all by the time he was 10. By 11 he was offering expert advice and consultation to his father on training horses as he developed his fathers passion for all aspects of racing.

“He recently started at a new school and by day 2 had already made a huge number of new friends to add to all his closest friends from home – Jack’s friendships were of the deep and loyal kind and treasured by him.

“Jack, you will be with us always at home in your family and friends’ hearts. Always present, always cherished with so many memories from your packed, extraordinary life.

“Deeply loved and missed by your parents, Henry and Heather, your sisters Mia and Georgia, your grandparents Andrew, Marian, Harry and Sally, your aunts and uncles, extended family and friends.”

Thoughts and prayers with the de Bromhead family. A 13 year old boy taken doing what he loved.The poor family. The heart hurts . — Ronan O Gara (@RonanOGara10) September 4, 2022

Sporting tributes.

Jack’s passing has led to tributes pouring in from the Irish sporting landscape, with Ronan O’Gara and Niamh Briggs among those who publicly shared their condolences.

“Thoughts and prayers with the de Bromhead family,” posted O’Gara. “13-year-old boy taken doing what he loved. The poor family. The heart hurts.”

Briggs wrote: “The most harrowing of news for Waterford over the last 24 hours, hard to get your head around it – simply devastating, thoughts & sympathies with the de Bromhead family & Jack’s friends, RIP.”

The former Ireland women’s rugby star also shared a video of Jack being interviewed on RTE back in April, a clip that has been widely shared since the news of his passing.

