Rachael Blackmore’s mother pens beautiful letter to her daughter

A lovely tribute to one of Ireland’s finest sportspeople.

Rachael Blackmore’s mother has penned a beautiful letter to her daughter, showing how proud she is of the world class jockey.

Since 2021, Blackmore has become one of Ireland’s most successful athletes, and one of the best jockeys in the world.

And despite the constant success, her mother seems most proud about the fact that she is remained a “decent human being”.

The Tipperary woman continues to go from strength to strength, something which her mother outlined in the letter, which she also narrated.

Rachael Blackmore letter from her mother

She said: “Eventually, the winners started to come… 2021 was an unforgettable year, with six winners at Cheltenham. My phone nearly melted that week.

“I was proud she gave us something to cheer about during the pandemic. Everyone needed a lift.

“The first time I met her after Aintree, I arrived home to find the Grand National trophy in the kitchen trophy, and Rachael in the yard holding a reluctant mare who was having her feet trimmed.

“The fairytale continued at Cheltenham 2022. Next up, the biggest prize of all – the Gold Cup. I had to pinch myself after that one.

“Despite the successes, Rachael remains true to herself. It’s no good having success if you aren’t a decent human being. All she ever wanted was to ride horses, and if she inspires others, that’s a major bonus.

“It can be a tough job at times, but Rachael must be made of strong stuff.”

A letter to my daughter, Rachael Blackmore. 👩‍👧 pic.twitter.com/IylZUOyYpr — Aintree Racecourse (@AintreeRaces) April 6, 2022

Rachael Blackmore

Blackmore’s achievements don’t end on the track either, as he has been praised by President of Ireland Michael D Higgins on a number of occasions too.

The President said that the entire country was proud of Blackmore, while Ruby Walsh has described her as “incredible”, and insisted that she is inspiring kids everywhere.

Read next: Tiger Woods issues exciting Masters update ahead of potential return

Read More About: Rachael Blackmore