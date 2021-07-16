Rachael Blackmore taken to hospital after heavy fall

“She is fully conscious.”

Rachael Blackmore has been taken to hospital after a heavy fall.

Blackmore is getting her leg examined after she suffered a heavy fall at Killarney on Friday, though she is fully conscious after the fall.

Having steered Baltinglass Hill to a nose victory in a race earlier in the day, Blackmore was racing in the Download The BoyleSports App Handicap Hurdle when she fell at the fifth obstacle.

The 32-year-old Tipperary woman was attended to on track by medical experts before being moved into an ambulance.

The Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board (IHRB) shared an update from Doctor Richard Downey at Killarney, who said: “Rachael Blackmore is being taken to Tralee Hospital for further assessment on an upper leg injury following a fall in Race 4 at Killarney. She is fully conscious.”

— IHRB (@ihrb_ie) July 16, 2021

Blackmore spent a large part of the early months of 2021 breaking records, becoming the first female jockey to run a winner in the Championship Hurdle at Cheltenham. On top of that, she finished Cheltenham with six winners across the four day festival.

As a result, she also became the first female jockey to win the Ruby Walsh Trophy for leading jockey at the festival.

She then went to win the Grand National with Minella Times, which earned her congratulations from all of the biggest names in horse racing, as well as President of Ireland Michael D Higgins.

Speaking after the race, she said: “I don’t feel male or female right now. I don’t even feel human.”

She continued: “By God, what Henry de Bromhead does with these horses. I just can’t believe it. This is unbelievable.

“He was just incredible. I was trying to wait as long as I could. When we jumped the last and I asked for a bit, he was there.”

