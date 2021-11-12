Rachael Blackmore pulls off incredible recovery to win race

A genuinely magnificent recovery.

Rachael Blackmore was racing at Cheltenham on Friday, when she produced a moment of brilliance to win the race on Gin On Lime.

While it was only Gin On Lime and My Drogo who could possibly take home the gold in the race, neither was going to go down without a fight.

Rachael Blackmore does it again

With just two hurdles remaining, My Drogo went down and brought Blackmore and Gin On Lime down too. Somehow, Blackmore managed to use her strength to bring the horse off the ground and back on all fours, to go on to win the race.

The footage genuinely makes for an incredible watch.

Rachael Blackmore, that is just incredible! HOW on earth has she stayed on here? Unbelievable skill and athleticism from @RachaelBlackmor to win the 14:20 on Gin On Lime 😲 pic.twitter.com/8p90JMrH6k — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) November 12, 2021

Speaking after the race, Gin On Lime’s trainer trainer Henry De Bromhead praised Blackmore’s performance.

He said: “It’s just mad. You don’t expect that to happen – it was an incredibly sit by Rachael. I thought it was unfair on the favourite after the way he jumped – his jumping was spectacular.

“We have to take those and it’s fantastic to get it in a sense. Rachael is just an amazing lady really. She probably didn’t have as much momentum going into the fence on her and was really tiring. She’ll get a big holiday after this and bring her back for the spring.”

Rachael Blackmore the star of 2021

It was announced earlier in the week that Blackmore will be honoured with the 2021 Irish Racing Hero Award at the annual Horse Racing Ireland Awards next month.

This was a year that saw her become the first woman to claim the leading jockey award at the Cheltenham Festival with six winners, which led to praise from President of Ireland Michael D Higgins, and everyone in the world of horse racing.

De Bromhead said earlier that the plan for Blackmore is to bring her back for the Mares’ Chase in the spring.

