Henry de Bromhead gives emotional interview remembering his son Jack

Heart-wrenching stuff.

Henry de Bromhead spoke beautifully about the passing of his son Jack on the day a race was run in his honour at Leopardstown Racecourse.

Jack de Bromhead died in September of this year after a racing accident at Glenbeigh. He was just 13 years of age.

His father, Henry, spoke in an interview at Leopardstown on the same day a race was run in honour of the young boy, and he did so beautifully.

He praised the entire industry of horse racing, before tearing up when he realises that a rainbow is shining down on him and his family.

Henry de Bromhead interview

He said: “Absolutely, it’s great, it’s amazing. The support we have is incredible, friends, family, everyone working with us. Just everyone in the whole industry, everyone.

“We’re extremely lucky and very lucky to have these two (his daughters), and their mum, and we’ve had a fantastic day and we obviously miss Jacksy, but when we saw the rainbow we knew he was with us. We always feel that’s a sign Jacksy is around.

“We’re here to enjoy the day and celebrate Jack with his friends. That’s what we’re here for.”

🌈 "It's amazing to see the rainbow, we always feel that's a sign Jack's here with us" An emotional day for @HenrydeBromhead #ITVRacing pic.twitter.com/BLIfnTssUo — ITV Racing (@itvracing) December 28, 2022

Jack himself gave a magnificent interview earlier in the year, showing that he was wise beyond his years when it came to horse racing.

Jack de Bromhead has the inside track on wondermare Honeysuckle. pic.twitter.com/Pljq5RFrn6 — RTÉ Racing (@RTEracing) April 29, 2022

Shortly after his tragic death, his family released a statement which read: “Jack has lived so many more years than the thirteen – he filled every moment of his days, always busy, forever curious grasping at life and new interests. The passion he had for his family and friends extended to all his hobbies and interests – too many to fit into 13 years and certainly too busy to spend more than a minute more than he had to in the classroom!”

His memory lives on.

