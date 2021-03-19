“I’m just happy I’m here and these horses are here.”

Rachael Blackmore won her sixth race of the 2021 Cheltenham Festival on Friday afternoon.

The Irish jockey partnered Quilixios to victory in the JCB Triumph Hurdle, the opening race on the final day of the festival.

Quilixios, priced a 2-1 before the race, took the lead two flights from the finish.

The horse is trained by Henry de Bromhead, but only joined the trainer’s yard at the start of March, after previously being trained by Gordon Elliott, who is currently suspended.

Blackmore’s win is her sixth of the week. The Irish jockey was as modest as ever following her victory, paying tribute to Quilixios and the horse’s trainers.

“It’s incredible. Henry’s only had this horse a short time, so all the work went into him at Cullentra stables. So, it’s thanks to their work, really,” Blackmore told ITV Racing.

“Henry just had to get him here on the boat, so big thanks to all them. He’s a smashing horse. And thanks to Cheveley Park for putting me up, it’s brilliant.”

The Irish jockey also said her parents were enjoying her brilliant performances at Cheltenham this week.

“They’re getting a great kick out of it, so it’s brilliant,” she said.

“I know they’d have loved to have been here today, like a lot of people.

“I’m just happy I’m here and these horses are here.”

