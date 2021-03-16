“I can’t believe we just won the Champion Hurdle.”

Rachael Blackmore made history on Day One of the Cheltenham Festival on Tuesday afternoon.

The Irish jockey partnered the 11-10 favourite Honeysuckle to victory in the Unibet Champion Hurdle in the feature race of the day.

Blackmore became the first female jockey to win the Champion Hurdle.

Honeysuckle, the Henry de Bromhead-trained mare, stormed home, finishing ahead of Sharjah in second and Epatante in third place.

Honeysuckle wins the Champion Hurdle Brilliant by Rachael Blackmore🐎pic.twitter.com/T1TFcOO5k8 — Pundit Arena (@PunditArena) March 16, 2021

Rachael Blackmore reflects after victory in Cheltenham Champion Hurdle on Honeysuckle.

“Absolutely incredible,” the winning jockey told ITV immediately following the race.

“I’m speechless, to be honest. I can’t believe we just won the Champion Hurdle.

“It’s unbelievable for everyone in the yard,” Blackmore said, before thanking several people from De Bromhead’s yard.

“She’s so straightforward to ride,” she said about Honeysuckle.

“It’s very easy to do things when you know you’ve a big engine underneath you. I don’t know what to say, I can’t believe we’ve won the Champion Hurdle.”

You can watch Rachael’s interview below.

"I'm speechless to be honest, I really am. I can't believe we just won a Champion Hurdle!" A brilliant interview by @rachaelblackmor after making history at Cheltenham! What a star! 🌟#CheltenhamFestival #VMTVRacing pic.twitter.com/GcBZWjuk1t — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) March 16, 2021

