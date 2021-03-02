Irish jockey Rob James apologises for climbing on top of dead horse

Share and Enjoy !

“I am heartbroken by the damage I have caused.”

Irish jockey Rob James has apologised after a video emerged on social media of him sitting on a dead horse.

On Tuesday morning, the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board said they were ‘aware of further social media content circulating’ after a video emerged that allegedly showed an Irish jockey sitting on a dead horse.

The video emerged after the British Horseracing Authority temporarily banned Gordon Elliott from entering horses into British races while the IHRB investigate an image that showed the Irish trainer posing on a dead horse.

Irish jockey Rob James apologises.

James, an amateur jockey who rode Elliott’s Milan Native to victory at Cheltenham in 2020, confirmed on Tuesday afternoon that it was him in the video that emerged earlier in the day.

The jockey said he wished to “sincerely apologise” after the video showed him climbing on to the back of a dead horse.

“I have become aware of a video circulating of me on social media,” James told The Irish Field.

“I would just like to apologise for my actions which were wholly inappropriate and disrespectful to a lovely five-year-old mare, who unfortunately suffered a sudden cardiac arrest while at exercise earlier that morning, April 30, 2016.

“I sincerely apologise to the owners of the mare, the staff who cared for her, the horse racing industry and all followers of horse racing for my actions. To try defending my stupidity at the time would add further insult and hurt to the many loyal people that have supported me during my career.

“I have caused embarrassment to my employers, my family and most importantly the sport I love. I am heartbroken by the damage I have caused and will do my best to try and make amends to those hurt by my conduct.”

Share and Enjoy !

Read More About: Horse Racing, Rob James