Leopardstown Racecourse issue ticketing update for Christmas Festival

Leopardstown Christmas Festival update.

Leopardstown Racecourse have confirmed that everyone who currently has a ticket for the Christmas Festival will be accommodated.

However, no additional tickets will go on sale for the annual event and people without tickets will not be admitted, as tighter Covid-19 restrictions come into place this week.

Leopardstown Racecourse statement.

“Leopardstown Racecourse’s priority is to deliver a safe and enjoyable experience for all our patrons, aligned with public health directives.” a statement issued on Monday morning said.

“We have examined all of our ticket allocations since the announcement on Friday and have had a number of cancellations from customers who will be fully refunded.

“We have also been working over the weekend with our commercial partners and stakeholders, and with their generous co-operation have regained enough capacity to allow us facilitate all those who purchased on public sale their tickets for the Leopardstown Christmas festival.

“As a result we are delighted that everyone who currently has a ticket for the Leopardstown Christmas Festival will be able to attend according to the details of their ticket.

“Unfortunately, there will be no additional tickets available to purchase for any day and admission without a ticket on the day of racing cannot be accommodated. We look forward to welcoming many of our customers back to the Leopardstown Christmas Festival for the first time in two years.”

Cancellations.

Leopardstown also issued advice for those who wish to cancel their tickets, as follows: “Cancellation requests for hospitality, suite bookings and Christmas Cracker packages which are requested before midnight on 20th December 2021 will be refunded in full.

“Cancellations made after the 20th of December for a ticket with a Food and Beverage element will be refunded at 50% due to costs associated with these ticket types. All refunds must be requested before 5pm on Thursday 23rd of December.

“Cancellation requests for General Admission tickets and Premium Level Access tickets which are requested before 5pm on Thursday 23rd of December will be refunded in full. No further refunds will be processed after this this time.”

The Leopardstown Christmas Festival is due to take place from December 26th until December 29th and will feature see Grade 1 races over the four days.

Monday’s statement on ticketing can be read in full here.

