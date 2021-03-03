Share and Enjoy !

“He will pay for it dearly for a long time.”

Horse racing trainer Ted Walsh has said that Gordon Elliott will pay for his “moment of madness” “for a long time.”

Walsh was speaking following the emergence of a photo on social media that appears to show Elliott posing on top of a dead horse.

The British Horseracing Authority (BHA) have banned Elliott horses from running in Britain until the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board concludes their investigation.

Since then, the Cheveley Park Stud have removed all of their horses out of Elliott’s yard.

Ted Walsh.

Walsh spoke about the incident on RTE Radio 1’s Today with Claire Byrne show. He said that he felt some sympathy towards the Co. Meath trainer.

According to Walsh, it would be a “massive blow” to Elliot to lose his trainer license, but watching horse Envoi Allen leave his yard will hurt even more.

“The licence is only a detail after what happened to him in the last few days,” Walsh said.

“To be in Gordon Elliott’s yard yesterday and watch Envoi Allen and eight of the best horses you have loaded into a box.

“Everyone dreams of having a Dawn Run or an Arkle. Envoi Allen might have been one of them and now he has gone. I’m sure at this stage he is so low.

“He’ll probably lose his licence for some length of time and receive a fine but I don’t know what.”

Gordon Elliott.

Walsh also said he has concerns over Elliott’s wellbeing and that he hopes the two-time Cheltenham Festival leading trainer gets the help he may need.

“At this stage he needs to make sure he is okay himself,” the RTÉ pundit said.

“It is very easy to put a nail in a fella’s coffin and kick a fella when he is down.

“He knows he made a major blunder and what he did is wrong. I’d say he needs a bit of help now.

“People will castigate him for what he did because it was terrible but I hope mentally he can be strong enough to get over it.

“It is a huge blow to see your whole life crumbling like a deck of cards in front of you. He has paid for it.

“His yard is gone, his staff will be redundant. He has 80 staff and he has the damage done on his family, himself and the staff.

“And the only person he can blame is himself. He will pay for it dearly for a long time.”

Ted Walsh’s reaction to the Elliott photo.

Walsh, 70, also expressed his disappointment, shock and sadness at seeing the photo.

“I was disappointed. Plain and simple I was very disappointed,” Walsh continued.

“It’s not something I expected from anyone in the racing game. I was always brought up to treat horses with respect when they were alive and dead.

“I never thought anyone from a racing background would get any enjoyment or would ever think about doing it. It is a bit alien to what I was reared to.

“From my experience, and I was in Gordon’s yard a couple of times, and looking at the outfit because it is first class, like a five-star hotel, his results show his horses are always in top condition.

“His staff are well turned out. I’m dumbfounded. It is alien to what I expected. I never thought I’d see a picture of Gordon like that.

“I hope mentally he can put up with it too because it must be absolutely heartbreaking.

“Years ago I had Commanche Court here and if I lost him, I don’t know if I would have got over it.”

