“What an ambassador for racing. She’s an incredible incredible person.”

Ruby Walsh was emotional after watching Rachael Blackmore win the Grand National on Minella Times, describing her as “an incredible, incredible person”.

Blackmore became the first female rider to win the Grand National for owner JP McManus and trainer Henry de Bromhead.

After the win, the ITV team reacted to the win with Walsh videoed celebrating the win with shouts of “go on Rachael.”

The 59-time Cheltenham Festival winner was full of praise for Blackmore after the race, describing her as “an incredible, incredible person”.

“What an ambassador for racing. She’s an incredible incredible person,” Walsh told ITV.

“Racing is leading in that regard. It is incredible that jockeys like Rachael can go out every day of the week and get the same pay as any of the men”.

“I just cannot believe it. He was absolutely sensational,” Blackmore told ITV’s Matt Chapman after the race.

“By God, what Henry de Bromhead does with these horses. I just can’t believe it. This is unbelievable.

“He was just incredible. I was trying to wait as long as I could. When we jumped the last and I asked for a bit, he was there.”

When Blackmore was asked about becoming the first female jockey to win the race, she described herself as not even feeling “human” such was the high of the victory.

“I don’t feel male or female, I don’t even feel human. I feel unbelievable,” Blackmore added.

Rachael Blackmore has become the first woman to win the Grand National after winning on Minella Times for owner JP McManus and trainer Henry de Bromhead 👏

De Bromhead was full of praise for his stable jockey, describing Blackmore as “brilliant”.

“It’s just brilliant. A lot’s down to Rachael today, and I am just delighted,” De Bromhead told ITV after the race.

“A super ride, she hardly left the rail and it’s brilliant to get it for the McManus’.

“She’s brilliant, isn’t she? They broke the mould when they made her. She’s brilliant.”

