Rachael Blackmore set for epic battle with Paul Townend at Punchestown

Envoi Allen against Monkfish is just one of the many head-to-head battles between the two jockeys.

We are set for the Punchestown Festival this week, with a dramatic finish in store for the jockey’s championship between Rachael Blackmore and Paul Townend.

There are 12 Grade 1s over the five days in what should be a cracking week’s racing.

Townend v Blackmore in jockey’s championship.

Paul Townend’s return from injury means this year’s jockey’s championship will go down to the final week of the season, with Rachael Blackmore just four behind.

Townend has been booked to ride in three of Tuesday’s Grade 1s and he is the bookies favourite to regain his title going into the week.

Having reached 95 winners before his injury, Blackmore has managed to get herself onto 91 winners and the pair are due to face off in a number of mouthwatering clashes, starting on Tuesday.

Rachael Blackmore has won her sixth race of the week 🤯. Incredible 😱pic.twitter.com/CmeBShROdK — Pundit Arena (@PunditArena) March 19, 2021

Tuesday Grade 1 battles.

There are three Grade 1s on Tuesday with the Champion Novice Hurdle the first on the card at 4:15. Townend has decided to ride Supreme faller Blue Lord, with Blackmore on the Joseph O’Brien-trained Uhtred.

At 5:25, William Hill Champion Chase (Grade 1) sees the showdown of Chacun Pour Soi, ridden by Townend, and Ryanair winner Allaho, ridden by Blackmore.

That is followed by the clash of highly-rated novice chasers Monkfish and Envoi Allen at 6:30 who will take on each other in the Grade 1 Dooley Insurance Champion Novice Chase. Again, Townend rides the favourite, with Blackmore on the main opposition.

Incredible from Rachael Blackmore who becomes the first woman to win the Grand National on Minella Times for owner JP McManus and trainer Henry de Bromhead 👏 The best jockey riding right now. Bar none 🏆pic.twitter.com/K8gAMn4pJ3 — Daniel Hussey (@DanielHussey2) April 10, 2021

Rachael Blackmore Grand National win.

Earlier this month, Blackmore became the first female jockey to win the Grand National as she guided Minella Times to victory for owner JP McManus and trainer Henry de Bromhead.

“I just cannot believe it. He was absolutely sensational,” Blackmore told ITV’s Matt Chapman after the race.

“By God, what Henry de Bromhead does with these horses. I just can’t believe it. This is unbelievable.

“He was just incredible. I was trying to wait as long as I could. When we jumped the last and I asked for a bit, he was there.”

“I don’t feel male or female, I don’t even feel human. I feel unbelievable.”

