Rachael Blackmore becomes first female rider to win Grand National

“I don’t feel male or female, I don’t even feel human. I feel unbelievable.”

Rachael Blackmore has become the first female rider to win the Grand National as she guided Minella Times to victory for owner JP McManus and trainer Henry de Bromhead.

Minella Times went off a 11/1 shot and duly obliged for the 2021 Cheltenham Festival leading jockey.

In what was a historic victory, Blackmore was emotional after the race, describing it as “unbelievable”.

“I just cannot believe it. He was absolutely sensational,” Blackmore told ITV’s Matt Chapman after the race.

“By God, what Henry de Bromhead does with these horses. I just can’t believe it. This is unbelievable.

“He was just incredible. I was trying to wait as long as I could. When we jumped the last and I asked for a bit, he was there.”

When Blackmore was asked about becoming the first female jockey to win the race, she described herself as not even feeling “human” such was the high of the victory.

It is well known that trainer Henry de Bromhead took a chance on Blackmore after a conversation with Gigginstown racing manager Eddie O’Leary back in 2017.

That has more than paid off after a successful partnership at this year’s Cheltenham Festival and the. Waterford trainer once again paid tribute to his stable jockey.

“It’s just brilliant. A lot’s down to Rachael today, and I am just delighted,” De Bromhead told ITV after the race.

“A super ride, she hardly left the rail and it’s brilliant to get it for the McManuses.

“She’s brilliant, isn’t she? They broke the mould when they made her. She’s brilliant.”

De Bromhead trained the 1-2 in the Gold Cup and did so once again here with 100/1 shot Balko Des Flos finishing runner-up to Minella Times.

“Balko Des Flos was amazing, and Aidan [Coleman] was amazing,” he added.

“It feels amazing. It’s the stuff you dream of.”

