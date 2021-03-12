Not long now.

We are very close to Day One of the Cheltenham Festival with the featured race being the Champion Hurdle.

There have been some great battles in it over the last ten years so we’ve set up a quiz for you.

Cheltenham quiz

We want you to name every horse who has won the Champion Hurdle in the last ten years.

Some are more memorable than others but – with plenty of thinking – a good racing fan should be aiming for the seven or eight mark as a solid score.

For our Cheltenham quiz you have five minutes so that should be plenty of time to come up with the answers.

Let us know how you got on in the comments and don’t forget to challenge your friends.



If the Cheltenham quiz isn’t displaying for you properly, click here.

If you enjoyed that quiz, why not try our other Cheltenham quizzes? Just click below.

Can you name the horses who won these Cheltenham Festival races?

Or to try these Premier League brainteasers, just click below.

Name the last player to be named the PFA Player of the Year despite his team finishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

Name the last player to be named in the Premier League PFA Team of the Season despite his team finishing bottom of the table.

Name the only player in the Premier League era to be sent off before they turned 18 years of age.

Or if you want to try some of our other quizzes, just click below.

Name Every Irish Rugby Captain Between 2000-2020

World Rugby Young Players Of The Year

Ireland Starting XV Which Beat France In 2000 Six Nations

Ireland’s Win Over England On St Patrick’s Day 2018

Quiz: Can You Name Ireland’s Starting XI From The Playoff Victory Over Iran in 2001?

You Have Five Minutes To Solve This Premier League Brainteaser

Quiz: Name The Liverpool Players With The Most Premier League Goals This Decade

Quiz: Name The Man United Team That Beat Barcelona In the 2008 Champions League Semi-Final

Quiz: Name The Top 10 Scorers In The History Of Championship Football

Quiz: Name The Top 10 All-Star Award Winners In GAA History

Quiz: Name Every Young Hurler Of The Year From The Last Decade

Read More About: Cheltenham, cheltenham quiz, Quiz