The 2021 Grand National gets underway on Saturday.

The biggest horse race of the year is finally upon us, so here is everything you need to know about the Grand National including TV channel details, what horses are in the field and what time is the first race.

What races take place on Grand National Day?

There are seven races on Grand National Day with the featured race being, of course, the Grand National.

1.45 EFT Systems Handicap Hurdle (Grade 3)

2.25 Betway Mersey Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1)

3.00 Doom Bar Maghull Novices’ Chase (Grade 1)

3.35 Ryanair Stayers Hurdle (Grade 1)

4.15 Betway Handicap Chase (Grade 3)

5.15 Randox Grand National Handicap Chase (Grade 3)

6.20 Wetherbys nhstallions.co.uk Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race (Grade 2)

Why is Tiger Roll not running?

Eddie and Michael O’Leary were not happy with the handicap mark given to Tiger Roll from the handicapper and decided to scratch him from the race back in March.

The two-time Grand National winner finished a well beaten-fourth in the Aintree Bowl on Thursday instead.

What horses should I watch out for?

In Tiger Roll’s absence, Cloth Cap is the 4/1 favourite at the top of the market. Trained by Jonjo O’Neill, he was very impressive last time out beating Aso by 7 1/2 lengths at Kelso.

Willie Mullins runs four horses with his best chance being Burrows Saint who should go well here as this has been the target since winning the 2019 Irish Grand National.

Another Irish-trained horse that could run a big race is Any Second Now who is trained by Ted Walsh. Walsh famously won the race with Papillon winning the 2000 Grand National. The 2019 Kim Muir Challenge Cup winner at the Cheltenham Festival was aimed at this race 12 months ago before it was postponed.

Another interesting Irish runner is Discorama trained by Paul Nolan. He has finished second, second and third at three Cheltenham Festivals and will have been laid out for this race.

What TV channel is the Grand National on in Ireland?

Coverage of the day will be on Virgin Media One from 2.00 pm.

The channel will be broadcast ITV’s coverage which is hosted by Ed Chamberlain alongside the likes of AP McCoy, Ruby Walsh and Mick Fitzgerald.

The main event of the day, the Randox Grand National Handicap Chase, gets underway at 5:15 pm.

