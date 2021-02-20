Goshen is back and set for Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham

Share and Enjoy !

Goshen is now a general 5/1 shot for the Champion Hurdle after Saturday’s win.

Goshen made a sensational comeback in the Betway Kingwell Hurdle Grade 2 at Wincanton to get his Champion Hurdle bid back on track.

The Gary Moore-trained horse had missed a number of engagements since coming last in a ten runner field at Cheltenham back in December.

Goshen

Prior to his Cheltenham run, Goshen had disappointed in two runs on the flat, leading to speculation that the last flight unseat of Jamie Moore – with the Triumph Hurdle at his mercy – had left its mark on the horse.

Nevertheless, Goshen was back to form close to that Triumph nearly-win and – having been 25/1 for the Champion Hurdle next month before the race – is now a general 5/1 shot.

Betway went 10/1 straight after the win but the money has come for the Kingwell Hurdle winner, leading to that firm halving their price.

👑 Redemption for Goshen ⭐️ He's back – an awesome performance from Goshen who silences the doubters with a facile success in the G2 Kingwell Hurdle at @wincantonraces for @gl_racing & @jemoore85 pic.twitter.com/7yDGjxGB38 — Racing TV (@RacingTV) February 20, 2021

Champion Hurdle

The Champion Hurdle is shaping up to be one of the most competitive at this year’s Cheltenham Festival, after seemingly not looking too strong prior to Christmas.

With question marks hanging over last year’s winner Epatante following her disappointing run in the Christmas Hurdle at Kempton, Honeysuckle is slight favourite in the betting.

The Henry De Bromhead mare was scintillating in the Irish Champion Hurdle at the Dublin Racing Festival and fully deserves her place at the top of the market.

🗣 "Dad's as good a horseman as you come across. He can train five furlong sprinters or three mile chasers." A fantastic tribute from @jemoore85 to father @gl_racing on a brilliant training feat with stable star Goshen who the trainer rides out at home. pic.twitter.com/iGpNved7zK — Racing TV (@RacingTV) February 20, 2021

Nevertheless, Goshen’s performance has just made this race very interesting with another front-runner to add into the mix. Honeysuckle will more than likely track Goshen and Silver Streak as the duo set the pace.

With the likes of Abacadabras, Silver Streak, Sharjah and Aspire Tower all double figure prices, we could be set for one of the best Champion Hurdles in living memory.

The race is set to take place on Day One of the Festival – Tuesday March 16.

Virgin Media and ITV are set to show six races live each day for the first time.

