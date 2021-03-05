Gordon Elliott has been suspended for six months by the IHRB

Share and Enjoy !

The verdict was delivered on Friday evening after a lengthy hearing.

Gordon Elliott has been banned from racing for 12 months – with six months suspended – and ordered to pay costs of €15,000 by the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board.

The IHRB’s referrals committee hearing came as a result of an image which emerged on social media that appeared to show the Co. Meath trainer posing on top of a dead horse.

The IHRB began hearing evidence from Elliott on Friday morning and came to their conclusion at 6pm with a length statement released on Twitter.

The commencement date for Elliott’s sanction will be next Tuesday and he will not be allowed enter any Irish racecourse for the duration of his suspension.

Referral Hearing of Mr. Gordon Elliott (Trainer) on Friday 5th March 2021 pic.twitter.com/NftfngdOUl — IHRB (@ihrb_ie) March 5, 2021

Since the photo emerged, Cheveley Park have moved all their horses to rival Irish trainers Henry De Bromhead and Willie Mullins.

This included Envoi Allen – 5/6 favourite for the Marsh Novices’ Chase at Cheltenham – who is now at De Bromhead’s yard.

Earlier in the week, Horse Racing Ireland condemned the “disturbing” image while Betfair and eCOMM Merchant Solutions (sponsors of the yard) announced they will no longer be supporting the two-time Cheltenham Festival leading trainer.

The British Horseracing Authority (BHA) – having initially banned Elliott’s horses from running in Britain – said they would not deny the best horses running at Cheltenham pending the outcome of the IHRB investigation.

As a result of today’s suspension, it remains to be seen what will happen to the remainder of Elliott’s horses that are heading to Cheltenham.

The Grand National-winning trainer has seven days to appeal the sanctions and can send out runners for up to 14 days from the date of the verdict.

However, the BHA has the discretionary power to refuse entries from any trainer.

