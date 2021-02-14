Davy Russell talks through his rehab ahead of Cheltenham return

Share and Enjoy !

Davy Russell talked through his rehab ahead of a Cheltenham return during an interview on Racing TV’s Luck on Sunday show.

Russell has been recovering from a neck injury that has kept him sidelined since October.

🗣 "I know nothing else but horses."@_Davy_Russel_'s affection for the sport meant he was always going to return to race riding despite his latest injury setback #LuckOnSunday @ABE_Dubai pic.twitter.com/NgD0A1sl35 — Racing TV (@RacingTV) February 14, 2021

“What I don’t want to do is come back and then take another couple of days off, this in and out craic,” the three-time Irish champion jockey replied.

“I want to be 100 per cent. They have a technique to test the strength of the muscles in my neck. I haven’t hit that point yet.

“The specialists are happy that I will hit it. I have a lot of things to do. I have bits of rubber that look like the timing belt for your car and I have a lot of exercises to do, but once I hit those numbers, I will be back.

“My next appointment for that test is in eight days time. When hitting those numbers, it’s pretty much go.”

Russell revealed he would be fit to ride if it wasn’t for technology, which means he has to hit a certain threshold before returning to the saddle.

“If we didn’t have all this technology that we can trust, I would be declared to ride this week,” Russell explained.

“I haven’t hit the numbers yet, I need to hit the numbers. When I hit those numbers – fingers crossed, toes, knees, the whole lot – I’ll be ready to ride. I’m ready to rock and roll now.

“I would like to get a bit of practice in before we go to Cheltenham. It’s not essential that I do but it would be nice for everybody to see me, owners, trainers and myself that I still have what I need.”

