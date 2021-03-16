Here is everything you need to know about day one of Cheltenham.

The 2021 Cheltenham Festival is finally here. Ahead of day one, we take a look at what races are on today, all the TV details you need to know, the odds and what horses and trainers to look out for.

There will be no spectators or Cheltenham roar this year due to the pandemic, but there will still be plenty of excitement over the next four days.

As always, please remember to gamble responsibly.

What races take place on day one of the Cheltenham Festival, and what are the odds?

There are seven races on the card today on an action-packed Day One of the Cheltenham Festival. (All odds are correct at the time of writing).

1.20: Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle.

Appreciate It 5/4

Metier 9/2

Ballyadam 13/2

Soaring Glory 15/2

Blue Lord 10/1

Irascible 25/1

Grumpy Charley 33/1

For Pleasure 40/1

1.55: Sporting Life Arkle Challenge Trophy Novices’ Chase.

Shiskin 1/2

Allmankind 9/2

Captain Guinness 9/1

Franco Du Port 11/1

Eldorado Allen 50/1

Numitor 200/1

2.30: Ultima Handicap Chase.

Happygolucky 7/2

Aye Right 6/1

One For The Team 13/2

Milan Native 9/1

Alnadam 12/1

BAR 16/1

3.05: Unibet Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy.

Honeysuckle 9/4

Epatante 7/2

Goshen 4/1

Abacadabras 8/1

Sharjah 12/1

Silver Streak 14/1

Aspire Tower 20/1

James Du Berlais 22/1

Sadlier 66/1

Not So Sleepy 66/1

3.40: Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle.

Concertista 5/4

Roksana 3/1

Dame De Compagnie 8/1

Black Tears 14/1

Great White Shark 16/1

Indefatigable 18/1

Minella Melody 28/1

BAR 40/1

4.15: Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle.

Houx Gris 11/2

Saint Sam 11/2

Busselton 9/1

Coltor 9/1

Riviere Detel 12/1

Homme Public 14/1

Cabot Cliffs 16/1

Zoffanien 18/1

BAR 20/1

4.50: National Hunt Challenge Cup Novices’ Chase.

Galvin 5/2

Next Destination 7/2

Escaria Ten 11/2

Remastered 8/1

Lord Royal 9/1

Snow Leopardess 16/1

BAR 33/1

What horses and trainers should I watch out for on day one of the Cheltenham Festival?

Willie Mullins could have a big day as he has the favourite in both the Supreme (Appreciate It) and the Mares Hurdle (Concertista) while also running second-favourite Energumene in the Arkle.

The favourite in that race is the Nick Henderson-trained horse Shiskin who is going for back-to-back Cheltenham Festival wins after his victory in the Supreme 12 months ago.

What is the featured race?

The featured race on Day One is the Champion Hurdle which was won in spectacular fashion by the Nicky Henderson mare Epatante last year.

However, this looks a stiffer task this year with the 2020 Mares’ Hurdle winner and unbeaten mare Honeysuckle – trained by Henry DeBromhead – and Goshen providing the opposition at the top of the market.

In last year’s Triumph Hurdle, the Gary Moore-trained horse infamously unseated jockey Jamie Moore after the last flight in what was heartbreaking circumstances.

If any of the three horses at the top of the market were to win, we would be set for an epic storyline. This writer marginally favours Honeysuckle.

How can I watch the Cheltenham Festival on TV?

The first six races will be shown live on Virgin Media One in Ireland and ITV in the United Kingdom.

Coverage begins at 1 pm and ends at 4.30 pm with former Sky Sports presenter Ed Chamberlain on hosting duties.

The final race – National Hunt Chase – will be shown exclusively on Racing TV who will be screening all seven races from day one of Cheltenham on their TV channel.

Read More About: Cheltenham