Cheltenham quiz: Name every horse to win the Gold Cup since 2011

The Gold Cup is the featured race on Day Four of the Cheltenham Festival.

Day Four of the Cheltenham Festival is here and the main race of the day is the Gold Cup.

In fact, it is the biggest race of the Festival, with some great horses winning it down through the years.

Gold Cup quiz.

We want you to name every horse who has won the Gold Cup in the last ten years.

This is harder than it sounds so have a good think.

For our Cheltenham quiz, you have five minutes so that should be plenty of time to come up with the answers.

Let us know how you get on in the comments and don’t forget to challenge your friends.

If the Cheltenham quiz isn’t displaying for you properly, click here.

