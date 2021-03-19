Cheltenham Festival Friday Day Four Tips & Preview

One of racing’s biggest days is finally here.

Gold Cup day at the Cheltenham Festival is finally here and one of the biggest betting days of the year.

As always, please remember to gamble responsibly.

1.20 Triumph Hurdle.

Zanahiyr notched up an incredible time on debut before winning a slowly-run race at Christmas so he is a worth favourite here.

However, preference is for Quilixios who ran a very good time at the Dublin Racing Festival beating Saint Sam who finished second in the Boodles on Tuesday. With Rachael Blackmore riding, expect a big run.

Selection: Quilixios 3/1.

1.55 County Hurdle.

Eclair De Beaufeu is very well treated on his hurdle mark of 139 here based off his chase mark of 153. A horse that fell in this race two years ago when travelling well, he was second in last year’s Grand Annual at Cheltenham.

Back over hurdles, he could go well here at a double figure price.

Selection: Eclair Du Beaufeu 9/1.

A crazy finish to the Triumph Hurdle! 😮 Goshen looked set to romp home but unseated Jamie Moore at the last! Paul Townend & Burning Victory seize the opportunity to win at 12/1.#CheltenhamFestival #VMTVRacing pic.twitter.com/dVSfXFk4wg — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) March 13, 2020

2.30 Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle.

In an open-looking renewal, we’re going for one who has won at the course. Streets of Doyen was an impressive winner here back in October and if you excuse his last run – over an inadequate trip – expect him to go very close.

Selection: Streets of Doyen 10/1 ew.

3.05 Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Al Boum Photo is probably under-appreciated in the racing world considering he is going for three Cheltenham Gold Cups. He claimed his first Gold Cup off the back of a fast pace two years ago before winning a slowly ran race last year.

The latter will more than likely be the case this year – with the likes of Native River and Frodon in the field – and that should suit the Willie Mullins-trained horse even more.

If you want one at a price, Lostintranslation for Colin Tizzard at 40/1 is worth an each-way saver. Drying ground should suit this horse who – let’s not forget – finished third in last year’s Gold Cup.

Selection: Al Boum Photo 3/1 & Lostintranslation 40/1 ew.

The first back-to-back winner since Best Mate! Al Boum Photo is the hero once again in a thrilling @MagnersUK Cheltenham Gold Cup under a fine @PTownend ride. A race that promised much, and a race that very much delivered #CheltenhamFestival pic.twitter.com/o3UkpGQoF1 — Racing TV (@RacingTV) March 13, 2020

3.40 Foxhunters’ Chase.

This is a race where previous winners tend to come to the fore – look at Salsify (2012, 2013), On The Fringe (2015, 2016) and Pacha Du Polder (2017, 2018) – so the focus is on It Came To Pass.

Eugene O’Sullivan’s horse won at 66/1 last year and despite his recent disappointing appearance – in very heavy ground – he will be primed for this renewal.

Selection: It Came To Pass 9/1.

4.15 Mares’ Chase.

Ante-post favourite for this race, this writer has missed the fancy prices for Elimay all year long.

With her odds-on now, it’s time to try and get her beat and we have landed on Shattered Love.

Plan all year would have been this race and the step back up to two-and-a-half miles will definitely suit this mare.

Selection: Shattered Love 7/1 ew.

4.50 Martin Pipe Handicap Hurdle.

The Martin Pipe is he final race at this year’s Cheltenham Festival and always a tough race to call.

We’ve gone for the Willie Mullins-trained horse Gentleman Du Mee who should be suited to the step up in trip here.

Hopefully he will make it the lucky last.

Selection: Gentleman De Mee 4/1.

Final selections:

1.20 Quilixios 3/1. (NAP)

1.55 Eclair De Beaufeu 9/1 ew.

2.30 Streets Of Doyen 10/1 ew. (NB)

3.05 Al Boum Photo 3/1 & Lostintranslation 40/1 ew.

3.40 It Came To Pass 9/1 ew.

4.15 Shattered Love 7/1 ew.

4.50 Gentleman De Mee 4/1.

EW Double: Quilixios & Streets of Doyen

Read More About: Cheltenham