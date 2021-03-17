Here is everything you need to know about Cheltenham Wednesday.

It’s day two of the Cheltenham Festival and here are the races are on today, the TV details, odds and what horses and trainers to look out for.

As always, please remember to gamble responsibly.

What races take place on day two of the Cheltenham Festival, and what are the odds?

Once again, there are seven races on the card today on a busy day two of the festival. (All the odds are correct at the time of writing).

1.20 Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle.

Bob Olinger 6/4

Gaillard Du Mesnil 5/2

Bravesmangame 4/1

Bear Ghylls 16/1

BAR 25/1

1.55 Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase.

Monkfish 2/5

The Big Breakaway 8/1

Eklat De Rire 11/1

Sporting John 12/1

Dickie Diver 25/1

BAR 33/1

2.30 Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle.

Grand Roi 13/2

Koshari 17/2

Craigneiche 17/2

Blue Sari 17/2

BAR 11/1

3.05 Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase.

Chacun Pour Soi 10/11

Put The Kettle On 17/2

Nube Negra 17/2

Politologue 12/1

Cilaos Emery 14/1

BAR 18/1

3.40 Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase.

Easysland 10/1

Tiger Roll 5/1

Some Neck 11/1

Balko des Flos 16/1

Le Breuil 16/1

BAR 20/1

4.15 Johnny Henderson Grand Handicap Chase.

Embittered 11/2

Zanza 7/1

Entoucas 15/2

Chosen Mate 8/1

Sky Pirate 17/2

BAR 11/1

4.50 Weatherbys Champion Bumper.

Kilcruit 7/4

Sir Gerhard 9/4

Three Stripe Life 8/1

Ramilles 16/1

BAR 18/1

What horses and trainers should I watch out for?

Willie Mullins possesses all four Grade 1 favourites on Wednesday with Gaillard Du Mesnil (Ballymore), Monkfish (Brown Advisory), Chacun Pour Soi (Champion Chase) and Kilcruit (Champion Bumper).

What is the featured race for Cheltenham on Wednesday?

Wednesday’s featured race is the Queen Mother Champion Chase. Chacun Pour Soi is having his first run at Cheltenham after he missed the race last year due to an abscess on his foot the morning of the race.

The Rich Ricci-owned horse will be keen to make amends this year but faces a tough but not stellar field in this year’s race.

Don’t be surprised to see last year’s Arkle winner Put The Kettle On outrun her price.

The Henry De Bromhead mare has won three out of three at Cheltenham and her course form gives her a major advantage over the Willie Mullins favourite.

How can I watch the Cheltenham Festival on TV?

The first six races will be shown live on Virgin Media One in Ireland and ITV in the United Kingdom.

Coverage begins at 1 pm and ends at 4.30 pm with former Sky Sports presenter Ed Chamberlain on hosting duties.

The final race – Champion Bumper – will be shown exclusively on Racing TV, who will be screening all seven races on their channel.

