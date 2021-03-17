Cheltenham Festival: Day Two tips & preview

Another seven races to look forward to on Day Two.

Day Two of the Cheltenham Festival is here so we’ve taken a look at all seven races on the card and given you our best bet in each.

As always, please remember to gamble responsibly.

1.20 Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle

A race that was won very impressively by Envoi Allen last year, the Ballymore is set for a hot renewal this year as Gaillard Du Mesnil, Bob Olinger and Bravemansgame lead the betting.

Slight preference is for Gaillard Du Mesnil who brings good form to the table after beating stablemate Stattler at the Dublin Racing Festival. Stattler runs in the Albert Bartlett later in the week so he could shorten if form is upheld here.

Selection: Gaillard Du Mesnil 5/2.

1.55 Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase

Monkfish was absolutely sensational at the Dublin Racing Festival and should continue his unbeaten run over obstacles here.

Already favourite for next year’s Gold Cup which says it all.

Selection: Monkfish 2/5.

2.30 Coral Cup.

The Coral Cup is one of the most competitive handicaps at the Cheltenham Festival so thread carefully.

Grand Roi is a horse that could be ahead of his mark here after he was second to Bachasson in the Limestone Lad Hurdle back in January.

Selection: Grand Roi 13/2.

3.05 Queen Mother Champion Chase.

Chacun Pour Soi is an incredible racehorse and should take all the beating here to win Willie Mullins a first-ever Champion Chase.

Nevertheless, his price is very short for a horse that has never run at Cheltenham and we are happy to take him on in what is a highly-competitive field.

Naturally, Arkle winners have a great record in the Champion Chase the following year and Put The Kettle On could go well here for Henry DeBromhead.

She is three out of three at the course and is somewhat underrated in Irish circles at least. Expect her to run her race which should put her there or thereabouts for a place claim at least.

Selection: Put The Kettle On 17/2.

3.40 Cross Country Chase.

Easysland is the short-price favourite here but there are enough concerns about the ground to go against him here. Baring that in mind, it’s worth taking the chance on Tiger Roll one more time.

While not the horse he once was, he was a clear second in last year’s race and if he was to run similar – and the ground was too quick for Easysland – then he could win another Cross Country.

Selection: Tiger Roll 5/1

4.15 Grand Annual.

Zanza is a horse that could be very well-handicapped in this race. He was running a big race when falling three out at Cheltenham back in December, in a race won by Sky Pirate who is a similar price here.

Crucially, Sky Pirate was put up 11 pounds for that win whereas Zanza stayed off the same mark. Better ground should also not be an issue.

Despite the fact he was about to run a big race last time out, his Cheltenham record prior to that isn’t great. However, he is so well-handicapped here that it’s worth taking the risk at the current prices.

Selection: Zanza 7/1.

4.50 Champion Bumper.

The 2021 Champion Bumper is being billed as a match between Kilcruit and Sir Gerhard. However, preference is for the third favourite Three Stripe Life who has only run one bumper this season.

That was a very impressive win at Navan and the fact he holds the top speed figures out of this field means he’s worth backing in this race.

Selection: Three Stripe Life 8/1.

Final selections.

1.20 Gaillard Du Mesnil 5/2. (NB)

1.55 Monkfish 2/5.

2.30 Grand Roi 13/2 ew.

3.05 Put The Kettle On 17/2 ew. (NAP)

3.40 Tiger Roll 5/1.

4.15 Zanza 7/1 ew.

4.50 Three Stripe Life 8/1.

Double: Put The Kettle On & Gaillard Du Mesnil.

