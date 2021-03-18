Here is everything you need to know about Cheltenham on Thursday.

It’s day three of the Cheltenham Festival and here are the races are on today, the TV details, odds and what horses and trainers to look out for.

As always, please remember to gamble responsibly.

What races take place on day three of the Cheltenham Festival, and what are the odds?

Once again, there are seven races on the card today on a busy Day Three of the Cheltenham Festival. (All the odds are correct at the time of writing).

1.20 Marsh Novices’ Chase.

Envoi Allen 1/2

Chantry House 9/1

Shan Blue 11/1

Chatham Street Lad 11/1

Fusil Raffles 16/1

BAR 28/1

1.55 Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle.

Imperial Alcazar 5/1

The Bosses Oscar 6/1

Champagne Platinum 13/2

Milliner 9/1

Come On Teddy 10/1

Southfield Harvest 14/1

Mrs Milner 14/1

BAR 18/1

2.30 Ryanair Chase.

Min 5/1

Allaho 13/2

Melon 15/2

Fakir Doudairies 8/1

Imperial Aura 8/1

Mister Fisher 9/1

Saint Calvados 11/1

Samcro 12/1

BAR 25/1

3.05 Stayers Hurdle.

Paisley Park 9/4

Sire Du Berlais 11/2

Fury Road 8/1

Vinndication 9/1

Lisnagar Oscar 11/1

The Storyteller 11/1

Flooring Porter 12/1

BAR 18/1

3.40 Paddy Power Plate.

The Shunter 9/2

Farclas 6/1

A Wave Of The Sea 9/1

Fils Doudairies 10/1

Caribean Boy 11/1

Sully D’Oc AA 12/1

BAR 14/1

4.15 Mares Novices’ Hurdle.

Roseys Hollow 6/1

Royal Kahala 6/1

Glens of Antrim 7/1

Hook Up 15/2

Gauloise 8/1

Telmesomethinggirl 8/1

The Glancing Queen 14/1

Skace 16/1

BAR 20/1

4.50 Kim Muir Challenge Cup.

Hold The Note 15/2

Deise Aba 8/1

Mount Ida 8/1

Plan Of Attack 9/1

Shantou Flyer 10/1

Musical Slave 12/1

BAR 16/1

What horses and trainers should I watch out for?

Envoi Allen is the star of the show today as he is odds-on to make it three Cheltenham Festival wins on the spin, after winning the 2019 Champion Bumper and the 2020 Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle.

Formerly trained by Gordon Elliott, until Cheveley Park moved all their horses out of his yard, he is now under the stewardship of Henry De Bromhead.

Willie Mullins has a strong hand in the Ryanair Chase, saddling Allaho, Melon and last year’s winner Min.

What is the featured race for Cheltenham on Thursday?

The featured race for Thursday is the Stayers Hurdle which features favourite, and 2019 champion, Paisley Park.

Expect both Sire Du Berlais and The Storyteller to go well here after they were the first two in last year’s Pertemps – a race ran quicker than the Stayers Hurdle later that day, on the same track.

That probably rules out Lisnagar Oscar who won that Stayers Hurdle but could still get in the mix while the Flooring Porter is an interesting runner from Gavin Cromwell.

How can I watch the Cheltenham Festival on TV?

The first six races will be shown live on Virgin Media One in Ireland and ITV in the United Kingdom.

Coverage begins at 1 pm and ends at 4.30 pm with former Sky Sports presenter Ed Chamberlain on hosting duties.

The final race – Kim Muir – will be shown exclusively on Racing TV who will be screening all seven races on their channel.

