Share and Enjoy !

“Owners for horses currently trained by Mr Elliott are permitted to transfer them to a different trainer.”

The British Horseracing Authority (BHA) have banned Gordon Elliott horses from running in Britain until the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board concludes their investigation.

The BHA have reacted in the aftermath of a social media image appearing to show the Irish trainer posing on top of a dead horse.

BHA Gordon Elliott

Horse Racing Ireland condemned the “disturbing” image which is currently being investigated by the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board (IHRB).

While the BHA were initially waiting for the conclusion of the IHRB investigation, they have decided to act and will not allow the Co. Meath trainer to saddle runners in Britain while the Irish authorities investigate.

“The British Horseracing Authority (BHA) will not allow the Irish trainer Gordon Elliott to race horses in Britain whilst the Irish authorities investigate an image that appeared on social media over the weekend,” the statement read.

“The trainer admitted the photo was genuine and apologised for his actions.

“The BHA, which regulates racing in Britain, will use powers under its own rules to refuse to allow horses trained by Mr Elliott to race in Britain pending consideration of the outcome of the Irish investigation.

“The action taken by the BHA recognises that Mr Elliott is licensed in Ireland, whose regulatory body, the IHRB, is carrying out its own investigation.

British horseracing acts over Gordon Elliott image ➡️https://t.co/A9penWS2Jj — BHA Press Office (@BHAPressOffice) March 1, 2021

“However, Mr Elliott has entered horses to race in Britain, from which point the British Rules of Racing apply to him.

“The decision to refuse to allow horses trained by Mr Elliott to run in Britain is therefore an interim decision which the BHA regards as proportionate in these circumstances.

“In an earlier statement, the BHA said it was appalled by the image which undermined its values of respecting and caring for horses.”

British horseracing acts over Gordon Elliott image ➡️Owners for horses currently trained by Mr Elliott are permitted to transfer them to a different trainer and run them at a British meeting, providing they comply with the relevant rules. — BHA Press Office (@BHAPressOffice) March 1, 2021

Transfer trainers

The BHA also added that any owners of horses currently trained by Elliott would be allowed to transfer their horses to a different trainer.

“Owners for horses currently trained by Mr Elliott are permitted to transfer them to a different trainer and run them at a British meeting, providing they comply with the relevant rules,” the BHA Press Office tweeted.

Betfair – who sponsored the two-time Cheltenham leading trainer’s yard – ceased their partnership with Elliott earlier on Monday and have deleted all of his columns on their website.

Michael O’Leary and Gigginstown have stuck by the three-time Grand National-winning trainer while Cheveley Park – owners of Envoi Allen – have decided to wait until the conclusion of the IHRB’s investigation.

Cheltenham

With the Cheltenham Festival just over two weeks away, this news could potentially see many of Elliott’s runners switch yards if the IHRB investigation is not concluded before then.

Envoi Allen – one of the most exciting horses in training – is a 5/6 favourite for the March Novices’ Chase.

Other notable horses include Abacadabras (Champion Hurdle), Galvin (National Hunt Chase), Sire Du Berlais (Stayers Hurdle), Zanahiyr (Triumph Hurdle), Tiger Roll (Cross Country) and Sir Gerhard (Champion Bumper).

Elliott also leads the way in handicap entries once again at this year’s Festival.

The Cullentra House trainer accounts for more than a quarter of the Irish runners entered in handicaps and dominates many of the betting markets thanks to his 59 handicap entries.

He was leading trainer at the Festival in 2017 and 2018.

Share and Enjoy !

Read More About: Gordon Elliott