Barry Geraghty: Gordon Elliott photo not a true reflection of horse racing

Former jockey Barry Geraghty has said that the Gordon Elliott photo does not give a true reflection of horse racing in England or Ireland.

Geraghty was speaking after a photo emerged on social media which appeared to showed Elliott posing on top of a dead horse.

Barry Geraghty.

While the 2003 Grand National-winning jockey condemned the photo, he does not believes it is a true reflection of the sport of horse racing.

“To see the photo it was disgusting, disturbing and hard to believe,” Geraghty told At The Races’ Off the Fence show.

“I’ve ridden out in so many yards in England and Ireland and it’s the same – horses are cared for.

“They look so well. Every hour of the day they’re minded, they’re fed, they’re groomed all the way through to retirement.

“The photo was disgusting and disturbing” – @BarryJGeraghty on the Gordon Elliott photo news, a sad blow for racing – watch #OffTheFence in full here: https://t.co/turVYm3QLG pic.twitter.com/TH3pYI4Puk — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) March 2, 2021

Horse racing care.

The 41-year-old then spoke about a horse himself and his family look after as an example of the love and care these animals get, even after their racing careers are over.

“We’ve a horse here at home,” Geraghty added.

“He’s 18-years-old, he ran three times, he was no good and he’s here and the kids ride him, have fun with him and play with him.

“Horses have a future after racing.”

The five-time winner at the 2020 Cheltenham Festival dismissed the idea that racing is a callous sport and insisted one photo doesn’t represent an entire industry.

“It’s not a callous sport. Like any other field sport, you’re going to have injuries, but this doesn’t reflect well,” Geraghty added.

“It’s not a true reflection on the love and care that’s shown in every yard the length and breadth of England and Ireland by everyone involved in racing.

