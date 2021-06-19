Oisin Murphy pays tribute to Tiggy Hancock at Royal Ascot

“It really puts life into perspective. We all grew up as jockeys riding ponies and there’s nothing that can really describe how they’re feeling and the circumstances surrounding it – it’s terrible.”

Irish jockey Oisin Murphy has paid a touching tribute to Tiggy Hancock, who died earlier this week after falling from a horse.

Hancock was making waves in the equestrian world before her tragic death this week and Kerry jockey Murphy paid tribute to her in an emotional interview with At The Races at Saturday’s Royal Ascot meeting.

Typical class from @oismurphy, wearing a yellow ribbon today in memory of Tiggy Hancock, a teenage event rider who recently passed away after a fall from her pony… @hayleyjanemoore pic.twitter.com/HL8escFRIa — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) June 19, 2021

“A young lady in Ireland, 15 years of age called Tiggy Hancock had a tragic fall from her pony and unfortunately she passed away. There are no words to describe how her family are feeling. All we can do is send our thoughts and prayers,” Murphy said.

Oisin Murphy was the British Champion jockey in 2019.

Murphy remarked how he also grew up riding ponies and spoke of how Tiggy’s passing puts everything into perspective.

“It really puts life into perspective. We all grew up as jockeys riding ponies and there’s nothing that can really describe how they’re feeling and the circumstances surrounding it – it’s terrible,” he said.

Tiggy Hancock was destined to be a star of her sport.

Every jockey at Royal Ascot wore a yellow ribbon in memory of the Carlow native, who was tipped to be a future star of Irish Equestrian.

“We all know young people and we were there ourselves. So many questions that they must be asking but all the jockeys are going to wear these today and I just want to say that we’re all thinking about her and her family,” Murphy added.

