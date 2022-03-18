Rachael Blackmore speechless after incredible Cheltenham Gold Cup win with A Plus Tard

Another brilliant day for Rachael Blackmore.

Rachael Blackmore cut an emotional figure after she claimed the Cheltenham Gold Cup on board A Plus Tard, steering the Henry de Bromhead trained horse to victory.

Having gone close last year, Blackmore pushed that heartbreak to one side with A Plus Tard this year, romping home to make even more history.

And her historic win comes at a golden age for the Co. Tipperary woman, having won the Grand National at Aintree last year on Minella Times.

“I don’t know what kind of race that was.. I just can’t believe it..”

Speaking after the race, Blackmore was lost for words having achieved the supposedly impossible.

“I can’t believe it! I don’t know what kind of race that was, I just can’t believe it,” she explained.

“This is the Gold Cup! I wish I’d something better to say, I can’t. “I can’t explain how frickin lucky I feel!” That emotion from Rachael Blackmore! 💚#CheltenhamFestival pic.twitter.com/jl505GahTv — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) March 18, 2022

“I’m just so lucky to be able to ride all these horses. You can’t do this without the horses, and being attached to Henry [de Bromhead]’s yard is just phenomenal.

“This horse is just unbelievable, and I just don’t know what to say.

“These are just special days,” she added. “I wouldn’t swap the Grand National for anything in the world, but this is the Gold Cup. I wish I had something better to say..

“You have all these plans of how these things are going to work out. But racing doesn’t let that happen all the time. For some reason it has let it happen to me today and I just can’t explain how lucky I feel.”

“Listen to this!” These are just brilliant pictures from Cheltenham. What a reception. #CheltenhamFestival pic.twitter.com/esrWTdJ07b — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) March 18, 2022

