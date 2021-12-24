Leopardstown Christmas Festival to take place behind closed doors

A big blow.

Leopardstown RC has confirmed that their Christmas Festival will take place behind closed doors amid the worsening Covid-19 situation in Ireland.

Just last week, the racecourse confirmed that they would honor all tickets purchased for the festival in Dublin 18, but that is no longer the case.

In a statement, Tim Husbands, the Chief Executive of the Leopardstown RC cited the rising Covid-19 case numbers as the main factor in the decision being made.

“We have seen the rising case numbers nationally and locally reflected in our staff over the past few days, a situation that has become increasingly concentrated over the past 24 hours and has forced us to make this late decision,” the statement read.

“It makes it impossible for Leopardstown to provide a safe and enjoyable experience for the general public and has led us to make the difficult call to close the festival to the general public.

“I know this will be hugely disappointing news to all of those who had purchased tickets in advance, as it is deeply disappointing to the team here who have worked so hard in putting a fantastic festival together.

“Our team will process refunds as soon as possible so please do not call or visit the racecourse we will issue your refund in due course and no later than 28 days after the event. We appreciate your patience in this matter.

“Thankfully we still have the staff necessary and expertise to put on four brilliant days of racing from Sunday which you can view on RacingTV and RTE.”

While the festival will take place behind closed doors, it will be available to watch on RTE and RacingTV throughout.

The festival begins on St Stephen’s Day, before it will come to a close on December 29th, after four days of racing.

