‘We’re so lucky to have her’ – Horse racing world laud Rachael Blackmore for Cheltenham heroics

Rachael Blackmore is revelling in her Cheltenham glory.

Horse racing stars AP McCoy and Ruby Walsh lauded Rachael Blackmore for her superb Cheltenham Gold Cup win on board A Plus Tard on Friday afternoon.

Blackmore romped home on the Henry De Bromhead trained horse after a tense battle earlier on in the race.

Her Gold Cup win etched her name into Cheltenham folklore once more, backing up her win at the Aintree Grand National last year.

“We’re so lucky to have Rachael Blackmore..”

But speaking after the race, McCoy echoed many thoughts on Blackmore’s remarkable success, while being delighted that Blackmore was able to sample a the adulation of the Cheltenham crowd this time.

“It’s all about dreams,” McCoy said while speaking on ITV, via Virgin Media Sport. “She was here last year and beat everyone but she didn’t have the crowds and people to appreciate how brilliant she is.

"The emotion in her voice! I don't think I've ever heard that from Rachael Blackmore!" Look at the reception she is getting! So well deserved after those empty stands last year!

“It’s great for her that today she’s going to get all that adulation. We’re so lucky to have Rachael Blackmore. He was given a bravely cool ride and this is what dreams are made of.

“Walking down the chute in front of everyone in the stand at the Cheltenham Festival, there’s nothing like it. You can have all the success in the world but there’s nothing like riding the Gold Cup winner.”

Rachael Blackmore.

Also speaking about Blackmore was Ruby Walsh, who hailed the Co. Tipperary woman for her superb showing on board the favourite.

“It was a wonderful performance from Rachael,” Walsh added. “It was the coolness to hang on to the horse down the hill, and it was magic, absolute magic.

“She went after Minella Indo last year and got to him too soon. Rachael was stuck behind a wall of horses this year but didn’t panic. She waited and used that turn of foot.

A phenomenal reception for Gold Cup winner A PLUS TARD.. And, of course, RACHAEL BLACKMORE

“I’ve got a 12-year-old at home, who is probably gutted because she wanted to do something Rachael Blackmore has just done and be the first lady to win the Gold Cup.

“She’s inspiring kids everywhere. It’s incredible the interest she’s driving in the sport. You need role models like that for the sport and the industry, she’s box office.”

The win, cements Blackmore’s status as one of the great jockeys of her generation, and having only recently established herself as a household name.

There is plenty more to come from Blackmore.

