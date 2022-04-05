Grand National Day: TV channel details & tips with full racecard to be confirmed

The 2022 Grand National gets underway on Saturday.

The biggest horse race of the year is finally upon us, so here is everything you need to know about the Grand National including TV channel details, what horses are in the field and what time the first race is at.

What races take place on Grand National Day?

There are seven races on Grand National Day with the featured race being, of course, the Grand National.

1.45 EFT Construction Handicap Hurdle (Grade 3)

2.25 Betway Mersey Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1)

3.00 Poundland Maghull Novices’ Chase (Grade 1)

3.35 JRL Group Liverpool Hurdle (Grade 1)

4.15 Betway Handicap Chase (Grade 3)

5.15 Randox Grand National Handicap Chase (Grade 3)

6.20 Wetherbys nhstallions.co.uk Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race (Grade 2)

What horses should I watch out for?

As of early this week, the full picture is just emerging among the field due to take part in the Aintree Grand National, but that has not stopped the bookies taking their picks.

The early favourites include Any Second Now, Delta Work, and Snow Leopardess who are all priced at 8/1.

Escaria Ten is also quite fancied at 10/1, although the same may not be said for last year’s winner, Minella Times.

Minella Times will have to defy top weight if he is to retain his Randox Grand National crown on Saturday as Aintree going eases. Read more 👇 — Racing TV (@RacingTV) April 4, 2022

Minella Times stormed home last year, but an increase in weight has put his chances of a second win in a row in real jeopardy, and is currently priced at 14/1.

Elsewhere, Santini is beginning to grab hold of momentum, with its odds shortening from 50/1 to 33/1 in recent days.

Be sure to keep an eye here as we update the odds closer to Saturday’s race day.

What TV channel is the Grand National on in Ireland?

Coverage of the day will be on Virgin Media One from 2pm.

The channel will be broadcasting ITV’s coverage which is hosted by Ed Chamberlain alongside the likes of AP McCoy, Ruby Walsh and Mick Fitzgerald.

“I don’t feel male or female right now. I don’t feel human. This is just unbelievable. “It’s unbelievable!” Rachael Blackmore reacts to winning the Aintree Grand National. What an icon she is. #GrandNational | #VMTVRacing pic.twitter.com/tAoWFc1KgK — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) April 10, 2021

The main event of the day, the Randox Grand National Handicap Chase, gets underway at 5:15 pm.

