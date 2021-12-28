Gordon Elliott reflects on ’emotional’ day at Leopardstown as Galvin lands the Savill’s Chase

It was an emotional day for Gordon Elliott.

Champion horse trainer Gordon Elliott has opened up on an emotional day, as he enjoyed a successful outing on day three of the Leopardstown Christmas Festival.

The Elliott trained Galvin landed the Savill’s Chase at the Dublin 18 venue, pipping the favourite A Plus Tard to the crown.

The win proved to be one of his biggest since his controversial ban earlier this year, and his relief at landing another big win was palpable.

Gordon Elliott reflects on an emotional day at Leopardstown.

“That’s unbelievable. I had a tear in my eye for half the race, I’m not afraid to say it. We’ve had a tough year and it’s brilliant,” Elliott told RTE after the race.

“We started off having a bit of fun around Perth with him and he hasn’t let us down the whole way. That’s 12 races he’s [Galvin] won now and he’s a horse of a lifetime.

“He got into a lovely rhythm, he does that, he’s a good horse and he stays like hell. He’ll go straight to the Gold Cup now.

“I don’t think he was much fitter today than he was in Down Royal, but he got confidence out of that race.

Galvin pips A Plus Tard in a thrilling finish to the Grade 1 Savills Chase

1 Galvin 7/1

2 A Plus Tard 8/11f

3 Kemboy 11/1

4 Melon 22/1

Galvin pips A Plus Tard in a thrilling finish to the Grade 1 Savills Chase

“Jamie Codd gave him a beautiful ride (that day), he hit the line well. I think the three-miles-two of the Gold Cup trip will suit him well.

“The way he stays, if he can get into a rhythm anywhere at all, I wouldn’t care if he was first or last going out on the last circuit, he’ll come very strong in the Gold Cup.

“The horses have run out of their skin all week and to win that race is unbelievable.”

Since the start of the Leopardstown Christmas Festival, Elliott has enjoyed relative success, despite the festival taking place in front of restricted capacities.

Following his success today, he will be hoping to add to his success in the Matheson Grade One Hurdle at 2.20 pm on the final day of the festival.

