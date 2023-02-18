Tiger Woods apologises for tampon prank

Tiger Woods issues apology for tampon prank.

Tiger Woods has issued an apology after footage of him handing a tampon to Justin Thomas went viral.

The 15-time Major winner was seen handing the tampon to Thomas during the first round of the Genesis Invitational in Los Angeles on Thursday, after he outdrove his fellow American.

Woods‘ behaviour has been branded as crass and sexist by some observers online, but he he has since told reporters that he didn’t mean any offence by it.

“Yeah, it was supposed to be all fun and games and obviously it hasn’t turned out that way,” said the 47-year-old.

“If I offended anybody, it was not the case, it was just friends having fun. As I said, if I offended anybody in any way, shape or form, I’m sorry. It was not intended to be that way.

“It was just, we play pranks on one another all the time and virally I think this did not come across that way, but between us it’s different.”

"We play pranks on one another all the time but, virally, I think this did not come across that way. Between us, it's different." Tiger Woods has issued an apology after being seen handing Justin Thomas a tampon during a round at the Genesis Invitational.

“That’s his humour.”

Some people have defended Woods after the incident, including professional golfer Henni Koyack, who was working with Sky Sports Golf at the time.

“I know from Tiger it is something he misses the most is the locker room environment,” she said. “I am probably biased because he is a good friend of mine. I think it’s one of those things, if it’s not for you, it’s fine.

“That’s his humour and him having fun on the golf course. We can only judge someone on what they do. I believe he is respectful of female athletes and women in sport. I view it as a silly joke.”

The Genesis Invitational marks a return to competitive golf for Woods after a seven-month absence.

