Shane Lowry included in Ryder Cup team.

Shane Lowry, Sergio Garcia, and Ian Poulter made up the three captain’s picks named to the European Ryder Cup team by Padraig Harrington on Sunday.

Harrington announced his picks after Tyrrell Hatton, Bernd Wiesberger, Matt Fitzpatrick and Lee Westwood secured the final four qualifying spots to the 12-man team that were up for grabs at the European Tour’s BMW PGA Championship on Sunday.

Proudest day of my career so far 🇪🇺 @RyderCupEurope pic.twitter.com/3sGKzBmWTz — Shane Lowry (@ShaneLowryGolf) September 12, 2021

Shane Lowry to make Ryder Cup debut.

Lowry missed out on automatic qualification by finishing joint 17th in the BMW PGA championship this weekend but will make his Ryder Cup debut when the biennial Europe v United States encounter gets underway in Wisconsin on September 24th.

Speaking about his selection, Lowry said: “It’s been a career-long dream to play in the Ryder Cup. I remember when the points race started, I said it was my number one goal and it has been for the last two years.

“I’m just incredibly proud of what I have achieved. But there’s no point going over there to make up the numbers. I want to win points and help bring the cup back.”

TEAM EUROPE 🇪🇺👊 pic.twitter.com/QVSBYz7R7x — Ryder Cup Europe (@RyderCupEurope) September 12, 2021

Harrington: Nobody thinks of Lowry as a rookie.

Harrington added: “He is a rookie but nobody thinks of him as a rookie. He’s a major champion, a World Golf Championship winner.

“If I’ve picked a rookie it’s probably because they have delivered twice to get in the team.”

Spaniard Jon Rahm, Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy, England’s Paul Casey and Tommy Fleetwood and first-time participant Viktor Hovland of Norway had already secured their spots on the team.

Europe, looking to hold onto the trophy they recaptured in 2018, will face the United States in the September 24th to 26th Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin.

The Ryder Cup was postponed last year because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Europe enjoyed a seven-point triumph at Le Golf National in Paris three years ago.

Additional reporting by Reuters.

