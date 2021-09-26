Replicate the European Ryder Cup look (at just €6,000 per day!)

While the European team took a little time to get going at this year’s event, one battle they have been winning is the sartorial one.

The US team has mostly spent the week in solid navy, but Pádraig Harrington’s European team have looked very smart all week.

Pádraig worked with official suppliers to the team, Loro Piana, to create a range of golfing attire for each day including their Thursday nod to the local NFL team, the Green Bay Packers.

However just before you head off with your credit card to buy the look online you may want to check your balance first. These threads are expensive.

Europe’s Ryder Cup kit certainly isn’t cheap.

The ‘virgin’ lambswool sweaters are a steal at €1,550 each but just in case there is a shower you are going to need an outer jacket for which Lora Piana’s online store will happily take €2,250 from you.

The trousers are just €800, the tee shirt just €700 and a few accessories will be needed like the belt at €470. Basically before you know it you’ll be at the checkout and your bill will have ticked up to close to six large.

In fairness Shane and Pádraig looked well in the gear but it’s just a pity the rest of us won’t be able to reproduce the style or the shots.

Drama and emotion were on full display today.#RyderCup pic.twitter.com/xeKHZYmW2m — Ryder Cup (@rydercup) September 26, 2021

