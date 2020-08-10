 Close sidebar

Here are the earnings for every golfer at the US PGA Championship

by Sean McMahon
US PGA Championship earnings

Not bad for four days’ work.

The total purse and breakdown of earnings for each golfer at the US PGA Championship have been confirmed.

Collin Morikawa

23-year-old Collin Morikawa clinched his maiden major title by winning the PGA Championship by two strokes in what was a thrilling finale to the four days of action at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco.

At one stage during Sunday’s round, seven players had a share of the lead on 10 under.

However, a superb effort down the stretch saw Morikawa break free of the pack when he chipped in for a birdie on 14 before reaching the green from his tee shot on the par-4 16th which resulted in a timely eagle.

He scored pars on the remaining two holes to finish his round as he was crowned PGA champion. The 23-year-old Los Angeles native became the fourth player in the stroke-play era to win the PGA Championship before the age of 24.

Thanks to his victory, Morikawa has now pocketed a cool $1.98m while Paul Casey and Dustin Johnson who tied for second, both take home $968,000.

Here is the full breakdown of each golfer’s earnings from the US PGA Championship:

1 Collin Morikawa $1,980,000.00
T2 Paul Casey $968,000.00
T2 Dustin Johnson $968,000.00
T4 Matthew Wolff $404,350.00
T4 Jason Day $404,350.00
T4 Bryson DeChambeau $404,350.00
T4 Tony Finau $404,350.00
T4 Scottie Scheffler $404,350.00
9 Justin Rose $295,600.00
T10 Xander Schauffele $252,123.33
T10 Joel Dahmen $252,123.33
T10 Cameron Champ $252,123.33
T13 Patrick Reed $192,207.50
T13 Jon Rahm $192,207.50
T13 Si Woo Kim $192,207.50
T13 Daniel Berger $192,207.50
T17 Brendon Todd $156,500.00
T17 Haotong Li $156,500.00
T19 Harris English $134,000.00
T19 Kevin Kisner $134,000.00
T19 Lanto Griffin $134,000.00
T22 Byeong Hun An $94,571.42
T22 Brendan Steele $94,571.42
T22 Alex Noren $94,571.42
T22 Adam Scott $94,571.42
T22 Victor Perez $94,571.42
T22 Ian Poulter $94,571.42
T22 Hideki Matsuyama $94,571.42
T29 Doc Redman $69,500.00
T29 Harold Varner III $69,500.00
T29 Tommy Fleetwood $69,500.00
T29 Brooks Koepka $69,500.00
T33 Viktor Hovland $57,500.00
T33 Louis Oosthuizen $57,500.00
T33 Rory McIlroy $57,500.00
T33 Dylan Fritelli $57,500.00
T37 Tiger Woods $45,000.00
T37 Russell Henley $45,000.00
T37 Bud Cauley $45,000.00
T37 Nate Lashley $45,000.00
T37 Justin Thomas $45,000.00
T37 Webb Simpson $45,000.00
T43 Ryan Palmer $31,593.75
T43 Billy Horschel $31,593.75
T43 Abraham Ancer $31,593.75
T43 Cameron Smith $31,593.75
T43 Keith Mitchell $31,593.75
T43 Patrick Cantlay $31,593.75
T43 Bernd Wiesberger $31,593.75
T43 Mike Lorenzo-Vera $31,593.75
T51 Erik Van Rooyen 281 $24,000.00
T51 Adam Long $24,000.00
T51 Joost Luiten $24,000.00
T51 Luke List $24,000.00
T51 Mark Hubbard $24,000.00
T51 Brandt Snedeker $24,000.00
T51 Kurt Kitayama $24,000.00
T58 Kevin Streelman $21,337.50
T58 Gary Woodland $21,337.50
T58 Tom Hoge $21,337.50
T58 Brian Harman $21,337.50
T58 Mackenzie Hughes $21,337.50
T58 Denny McCarthy $21,337.50
T58 Adam Hadwin $21,337.50
T58 Charl Schwarzes $21,337.50
T66 Robert MacIntyre $20,000.00
T66 Rory Sabbatini $20,000.00
T66 Sepp Straka $20,000.00
T66 Emiliano Grillo $20,000.00
T66 Shane Lowry $20,000.00
T71 Jordan Spieth $19,350.00
T71 Danny Lee $19,350.00
T71 Bubba Watson $19,350.00
T71 Phil Mickelson $19,350.00
T75 Chez Reavie $19,050.00
T75 J.T. Poston $19,050.00
T77 Matt Wallace $18,850.00
T77 Jim Herman $18,850.00
79 Sung Kang $18,700.00

Fans won’t have to wait too long for the next major with the US Open set to take place between September 17-20.

