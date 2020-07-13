Brand New Tiger Woods Documentary Set For Release This Year

A new two-part documentary on the rise and fall of Tiger Woods is set to be released at the end of the year.

HBO have confirmed that the two-part documentary entitled, Tiger, will be released on Sunday, December 13 and Sunday, December 20.

The documentary will focus on the rise, fall and “epic” comeback of Woods. Tiger will use Jeff Benedict and Armen Keteyian’s book, Tiger Woods, as a resource.

Anyone who has read that biography will be excited at the prospect of this documentary as it is considered to be one of the best books written about one of the world’s greatest and most fascinating athletes.

The documentary will consist of never-before-seen footage and revealing interviews from some of the closest people in Woods’ life over the years including former caddy Steve Williams; six-time major champion Sir Nick Faldo; Earl Woods’ friend and biographer, Pete McDaniel; Tiger’s first true love, Dina Parr; as well as the woman at the centre of the sex scandal involving Woods, Rachel Uchitel, who is breaking her silence for the first time.

“Few global icons are more visible and less understood than Tiger Woods,” said Peter Nelson, Executive Vice President, HBO Sports.

“His prodigy came with painstaking sacrifice; his perfected athleticism immobilized him in agony before the age of 40; his self-made fame enabled a self-destructive world of secrecy; and his redemptive reemergence posed as many questions as it answered — not only about one of the greatest sportsmen ever to live, but also the greater American society that engulfed him.

“Now, directors Matthew Heineman and Matthew Hamachek provide viewers a definitively nuanced portrait of Eldrick ‘Tiger’ Woods.”