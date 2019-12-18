Shane Lowry’s Open Win Voted Ireland’s Most Memorable Sporting Moment Of 2019

Shane Lowry’s incredible Open victory at Royal Portrush has been voted Ireland’s most memorable sporting moment of 2019.

The findings of the Teneo Sport and Sponsorship Index (TSSI) 2019, which were released today, show that Lowry pipped Katie Taylor to take Ireland’s most memorable sporting moment – his first Major win was backed by 30% of those who were surveyed.

For the team of the year accolade, Dublin’s five-in-a-row triumph and the Irish women’s hockey team qualifying for the Olympics both received 25% of the public vote.

Katie Taylor remains Ireland’s Most Admired Sports Star for the third year in succession with 25% of votes well ahead of Shane Lowry on 10% with Jonathan Sexton in third on 6%

Gaelic Games held on to top spot as Ireland’s Favourite Sports on 19%, just ahead of soccer on 18% with rugby rounding out the top three on 13%.

Ireland’s Favourite Sport (top five only)

Gaelic Games 19%

Soccer 18%

Rugby 13%

Swimming 5%

Golf 4%

Team of the Year (top five only)

Ireland hockey (women) – 25%

Dublin senior football (men) – 25%

Ireland Under-20 rugby – 16%

Ireland rowing – 9%

Tipperary senior hurling – 8%

Most Admired Athlete (top six only)

Katie Taylor – 25%

Shane Lowry – 10%

Jonathan Sexton – 6%

Gary & Paul O’Donovan – 5%

Peter O’Mahony – 5%

Rory Best 5%

Most Memorable Sporting Moment (top five only)

Shane Lowy wins The Open Championship – 30%

Katie Taylor becomes a two-weight world champion – 29%

Róisín Upton scores the vital penalty to send Ireland’s women’s hockey team to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics – 9%

Wexford players and manager Davy Fitzgerald celebrate their Leinster title win – 6%

Séamus Callanan scores a goal for Tipperary as they beat Kilkenny in the All-Ireland final – 5%

Greatest Sporting Achievement (top five only)

Katie Taylor becomes a two-weight world champion – 21%

Shane Lowry wins his first major at The Open in Portrush – 14%

Dublin footballers win an All-Ireland five in-a-row – 11%

Ireland’s women’s hockey team qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics – 10%

Ireland win the Under-20 Six Nations – 7%

Event Most Looking Forward to in 2020 (top seven only)

Tokyo 2020 – 22%

Euro 2020 – 17%

Six Nations – 14%

All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship – 12%

All-Ireland Senior Football Championship – 9%

Ryder Cup – 6%

Cheltenham Festival – 6%

The TSSI is a comprehensive 1,000 person nationally representative survey with quotas imposed across gender, region, age and social class. The research was carried out by Teneo’s Sports and Sponsorship team and iReach and examines the Irish general public’s attitudes towards sport and their sporting heroes. This is the view of the general public and not a survey of sports fans. It is the tenth year of the TSSI and the research was carried out between November 19th and November 29th.